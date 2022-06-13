Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty calls himself a product of nepotism: 'Yes we do have it easier'

's son , who made his Bollywood debut with the film Tadap, has no qualms in admitting to the fact that he has had easier in Bollywood because of his father, who has been entertaining the audience for the past couple of decades. He recently won the Best Male Debut award at IIFA 2022. And now while opening about his privilege, Ahan has called himself a product of nepotism adding that he doesn't want to take it for granted. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut's Manali home to Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan's abode in Switzerland: Stars who have expensive houses in the hills

"When it comes to nepotism, I accept it. I am a product of nepotism. My father is an actor, I did want to become an actor, and yes we do have it easier. I am not going to deny that at all. But at the end of the day, everyone has to work hard. To be in this industry especially you have to work really hard. I am very very happy and honoured to be a part of this industry, and I don't wanna take advantage of it. So I am just gonna work hard and keep my head down," Ahan told Bollywood Bubble.

Speaking about his parents Suniel Shetty and Mala Shetty reacted to his win at IIFA 2022, Ahan said that his father was already teary-eyed while standing right next to him. His mother squeezed him before his name was called. "They were very happy, and I hope I made them proud," he added.

Ahan had earlier expressed his wish to star in a remake of his father Suniel Shetty's films such as and Border. There are a few interesting things that Ahan has planned for himself. Other than that he has a four-film contract with .