Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty calls himself a product of nepotism: 'Yes we do have it easier'

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty recently won the Best Male Debut award for Tadap at IIFA 2022. While opening about his privilege, Ahan has called himself a product of nepotism adding that he doesn't want to take it for granted.