Today is veteran actor Sunil Dutt's 94th birth anniversary. The late actor won hearts not just with his acting chops but also with his way of living. He had three children with actress wife Nargis Dutt, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. Sunil Dutt had to see his son, Sanjay through the worst phase of his life. The Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor was arrested in connection with the 1993 serial bombings and it shook the late actor and father from within. Sanjay's sister, Priya Dutta had opened up on the condition of her late father from the time Sanjay was taken to jail. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt and Priya Dutt remember mother Nargis on her death anniversary with unseen pictures

Sanjay Dutt consoled Sunil Dutt while he was being handcuffed

Sanjay Dutt's arrest in the 1993 serial bombings is known to everyone. But the behind the scene story, the impact of Sanjay's arrest on his father is something that is not known by everyone. Sunil Dutt stood by Sanjay when he was arrested. The father was on the verge of a breakdown seeing his son in his worst phase. Sanjay Dutt was going to be arrested and the late Sunil Dutt turned emotional and was going to cry. But it was Sanjay who consoled him. As per reports in entertainment portals, the late veteran actor revealed that he wanted to control himself because he thought it will affect him. Sanjay could also sense his father's emotional state. "He just caught my hand. He said, ‘Dad, this is routine work. Hey inspector! Come on now, put the handcuff around me.’ He took it so casually and I genuinely tell you, I felt very proud of the boy," Dutt said, reports BollywoodShaadis.com. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Aryan Khan team up for an ad; Bollywood father-son duos who worked together

Priya Dutt pens a heartfelt remembrance post for her father, late Sunil Dutt:

How Sanjay Dutt's arrest affected Sunil Dutt

Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt had recalled how Sanjay Dutt's arrest had affected their father gravely. In the memoir, Mr and Mrs Dutt: Memories of Our Parents, they shared Sunil Dutt became obsessed with Sanjay's arrest. His behaviour turned increasingly erratic thereafter as he would sleep on the floor and wake up at 4:00 am in the morning. He was beside himself after Sanjay's arrest. The late actor would say, 'How could he sleep when his son was in the same city, a few miles away from him, lying on a cold stone floor?' Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and more actors starred in these Bollywood movies with strikingly similar plots that weren't official remakes

Sunil Dutt is known for his ability to mould into any character. His popular works include Amrapali, Shaan, Padosan, Waqt, , Gumrah and more.