is going to be seen in starrer film directed by Atlee. The actioner also features Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. Sunil Grover had heart surgery towards the end of the last year. It shocked everyone to the core. Sunil had taken a break from work and was recovering after the surgery. However, he is now better and back to work. As he was heading to the studio for a shoot, Sunil Grover got stuck in traffic and hence decided to do an AMA on Twitter. Sunil responded to a few questions such as his experience of working with SRK in Atlee's film, Sunflower 2 update, and also joked around a little, as usual.

A Shah Rukh Khan fan asked Sunil, 'Sir SHAHRUKH KHAN Saab k Saath kaam Karne Ka experience Kaisa laga ?' to which The Tandav actor replied saying, "Dream come true." Another fan asked him to recommend his name to the place where he would dub. 'Tum jahan voiceover karwaty thay, ab us jaga meri baat chalao na. Tumko bhi commission donga. Kya khyal hai. Awaz to meri achi hai.,' the fan asked. Sunil took it in his stride and joked saying, "Aapka manager hee bann jata hoon. Aapki Awaaz achhi hai Toh."

Another fan asked Sunil whether he has peace of mind after being successful. Sunil had a very good piece of advice for him. He said, "Peace of mind has nothing to do with success. I feel you get peace of mind when you want to." Sunil also gave an update on Sunflower 2. He gave out pieces of advice and even joked around with his fans on Twitter. Check out some of Sunil Grover's AMA responses here:

While signing off, Sunil wrote, "I reached. Thank you. And I am sorry that I could not answer each one of you. Soon shall come with more time in hand. Stay happy, healthy and safe. Lots of love."