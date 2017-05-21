Sunil Grover's live show hits a legal roadblock?

Sunil Grover has always been a famous comedian. But his popularity soar when he played Gutthi in Comedy Nights With Kapil. People would crack up on his antics a lot more than Kapil Sharma himself. He then moved to The Kapil Sharma Show. Things were fine till they fought and are no longer friends. But it seems trouble for Sunil didn't end with just that. According to TOI, "an event organizer Rajpal Shah has filed a complaint of cheating and criminal conspiracy against actor and stand-up comedian Sunil Grover and event organizer Devang Shah, over a show." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Bharti Singh CONFIRMS the return of the show; says, 'It should mostly begin in July or August'

The daily also elaborates that Rajpal claimed Sunil and Devang's manager promised that they will conduct a show with the comedian but later went back on the word and is doing a similar show in Ahmedabad. Devang spoke to Ahmedabad Times and said, "We keep on getting 4-5 enquiries for one specific date regarding Sunil's performances in India as well as abroad. In this case, we were not keen on doing the event on May 27 due to another concert happening on the same day . Rajpal Shah also enquired for the possibility of May 20, which couldn't be worked out due to Sunil's tight schedule. I returned him the advance amount of Rs 10 lakh. So there's no case of cheating and I have all the bank-statements which I can present for the same." Also Read - Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kapil Sharma and more actors from small towns who became famous Television stars – view pics

TOI also revealed the case that has been registered against Sunil. The daily revealed, "Rajpal filed a complaint under section 417 and 120 (B) of IPC. On receiving the application, the court has ordered Navarangpura police station to conduct a probe under section 202 of Criminal Procedure Code." Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda attend creative meeting confirming the show's return on TV