Sunil Pal SLAMS Pranit More, Samay Raina over abusive stand-up: 'They’re comedy ka kalank'

Read further to know as veteran comedian Sunil Pal has hit out at Pranit More and Samay Raina, calling them "samaj ka atankvadi" and "comedy ka kalank" amid More's 'Rs 370 ki biryani' controversy.

Sunil Pal SLAMS Pranit More, Samay Raina over abusive stand-up: 'They’re comedy ka kalank'

Sunil Pal isn’t holding back anymore. In a video posted on June 12, 2026, he lashed out at comics Pranit More and Samay Raina, calling their stand-up “vulgar” and “offensive.” He even asked why big shows like Bigg Boss and KBC keep featuring them. He didn’t mince words. Pal said the rise of abusive language in comedy is poisoning society. He pointed to Pranit More’s recent “Rs 370 ki biryani” joke, calling comics like Pranit and Samay “samaj ka atankvadi” basically, society’s terrorists. “These days, under the name of comedy, boys and girls grab the mic and try to be vulgar in front of audiences, especially Gen Z,” Pal said. In his view, acts like this don’t just cross a line, they try to wreck Indian culture. “That’s why I call them terrorists of society,” he said. “What doesn’t make sense, doesn’t belong in society.”

Calls For Stricter Rules In Comedy Clubs

He didn’t only blame the comedians. Pal criticized the venues too, telling comedy clubs to make things clear: don’t allow abusive language or jokes on sensitive topics, and have zero tolerance for dirty material. He put some of the responsibility on the audience as well, saying people should support clean comedy. He’s convinced the current trend, where slurs and insults pass for “edgy” or “dark” humor, is rubbing off on young people.

Why Are They On Bigg Boss And KBC?

“Today, society and people like us comedians are scared… why do they invite these people on Bigg Boss and KBC, why push them forward when their thing is just abuse?” Pal asked straight out. To him, giving them a stage says, “Go ahead, abuse, and you’ll be rewarded.”

Pranit More’s ‘Rs 370 Ki Biryani’ Row

The whole rant comes after Pranit More’s latest controversy about the “Rs 370 ki biryani” bit, which many found offensive. The issue blew up quick. The Maharashtra Cyber Cell filed an FIR against More, plus Himanshu Jangra and Dr. Sejal Pawar, over the incident. The details aren’t all out yet, but it’s about the content of the joke and how it got shared online. This isn’t the first time a comic’s stand-up has sparked a legal case, but the authorities acted fast, showing how sensitive these issues have become.

Not The First Time Pal Targeted Samay Raina

It’s not even the first time Pal’s targeted Samay Raina. During a previous debate over India’s Got Latent, he slammed Raina too, accusing him of promoting vulgarity and saying it messes with young viewers. He used the “society’s terrorist” tag back then as well, and pushed for stricter rules for shows he thinks are damaging public conversation. Raina, for his part, has built a massive fanbase by streaming chess and being totally unfiltered on YouTube. He’s always said comedy shouldn’t have boundaries. He recently complied with a Supreme Court order over one of his videos, but he hasn’t said anything about Pal’s latest comments.

'Comedy Ka Kalank'

To cap his video, Pal called Pranit and comics like him “comedy ka kalank” a stain on comedy. He urged both fans and club owners to stop backing these acts. His main argument? Comedy can be bold, sure, but it doesn’t have to cross into abuse. And if the industry keeps handing out stage time and deals to comics who lean on shock value and slurs, it’s teaching a generation of new performers that’s the only way to make it big.

The Bigger Debate: Clean Vs Edgy Comedy

Pal’s outburst lit the flame on the old “clean vs. edgy” stand-up debate. One camp says comedy should push boundaries, even if it offends. The other, like Pal, insists there’s a line between bold and flat-out abusive and that too many comics are stepping over it for attention. With legal cases, TV features, and viral clips all swirling around, things are getting heated. For Pal, the answer’s simple: the industry needs rules and responsibility, and it’s time to get back to “real” comedy, the kind that makes you laugh, not the kind that humiliates someone just for shock value.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

