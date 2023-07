Suniel Shetty’s blunt remark on the rising prices of tomatoes has earned him flak from the masses. In an interaction with a media portal, the Dhadkan actor shared his concerns about the same. Being an acclaimed restaurateur too, Suniel Shetty added how he and his family prefer fresh vegetables but the surge in tomato pricing has forced them to consume the vegetable in fewer quantities. His comment did not sit well with the commoners, who lashed out at the actor. Now, in another interview, Suniel Shetty has apologised for his statement, claiming that his words were misinterpreted. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film finds support from Suniel Shetty in THIS manner

Suniel Shetty’s remark on tomato pricing

Speaking with Aaj Tak, Suniel Shetty said, "My wife only brings vegetables that are fresh and last for only a couple of days. We prefer to have fresh vegetables. However, the prices of tomatoes have increased lately, affecting people like us in the kitchen." The actor continued that he downloaded an application that surprisingly delivered vegetables at a much cheaper rate than local vendors and markets. Moreover, Suniel Shetty added that the vegetables were quite fresh. The app also enabled him to get every detail about the product purchased. "This whole buying process benefits the farmers as their products reach consumers directly," he said.

Suniel Shetty apologises for tomato remark

In retrospect to the remark, Suniel Shetty expressed his disappointment about his statement being taken the wrong way. Rectifying his remark, the actor, in a separate interview asserted that he was a genuine supporter of farmers, and he wished not to demean them in any way. "I can't even think of having a negative perception of them. I have always worked with their support. I want us to promote our desi products. I want our farmers to always benefit from it. The farmers are an important part of my life. As a hotelier, my connections with them have always been direct,' said Sunil Shetty.

Sunil Shetty requests not misquoting his statement

Suniel Shetty’s final words on the topic were an urge to the masses, asking them not to “misquote” his statement. “If any of my statements, which I haven't even said, have hurt them, I genuinely apologize. I can't even think of speaking against them, even in my dreams. Please don't misquote my statement. I can't say anything more on this matter," he concluded.

Suniel Shetty work front

On the work front, Suniel Shetty will next be seen reprising his role as Ghanshaym in Farhad Samji’s Hera Pheri 3, also starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in titular roles.