Sunita Ahuja CONFIRMS Govinda's dating rumours, makes BIG revelation about...: 'She is not...'

Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja has admitted that the year 2025 was emotionally tough. Read on to know what she has to say about controversies around her husband.

Actor Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja has never showed any qualms in speaking her mind. In a recent interview, Sunita was honest in admitting that the year 2025 was tough for her on personal level. Reason? Sunita Ahuja and Govinda’s relationship had made headlines multiple times over ever since reports suggested that there was trouble in their marriage. Several reports also claimed that the couple was heading for divorce. However, Sunita had refuted all such claims. Now, in a new interview, Sunita has confirmed rumours of Govinda’s affair, but also suggested that she is only interested in his money.

What did Sunita Ahuja say?

In a recent chat with ETimes, Sunita Ahuja clearly mentioned that the year 2025 wasn't a happy one. “I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I’ve been hearing about Govinda’s controversy that he is having an affair with a girl,” she said. While Sunita confirmed that the aforementioned girl is not an actress "because actresses don’t do such bad things. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money.”

What did Sunita say about her career?

Even though her personal life was filled with multiple problems, the year 2025 was important for her career.

In the same interview, she admitted to being happy about starting her YouTube in 2025. It not only gave her success, but she also won people's love. While talking about the criticism that she was subjected to, Sunita acknowledged the presence of haters. However, she still loves them. If they still hate her, it’s their and not her problem.

What did Sunita say about Govinda?

Sunita also revealed what she would want Govinda to realise. “I am hoping that Govinda realises that the most important things in his life are three women: his mother, his wife, and his daughter. No one has a right to keep the fourth woman in their life. This is for every man in the world, including Govinda,” Sunita added.

