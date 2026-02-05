Sunita Ahuja set to make her Bollywood debut with…, Govinda’s wife will star in…

Bollywood actor Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja, will soon be seen on the big screen. According to reports, Sunita Ahuja has signed her first Bollywood film, which is being produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures. As soon as this news came out, it became a topic of discussion between the industry and fans, because so far, Sunita has been away from films. This step is being considered as a new and adventurous turn in his life.
Sunita Ahuja to make her Bollywood debut
According to a media report by India Today, Sunita Ahuja will play an important role in this film. However, no official announcement regarding the film has been made yet. It is being said that Sunita will shoot this project for about 20 days. Debuting with a big banner like Balaji Motion Pictures is considered a strong start for Sunita, which has also raised the expectations of the audience.
Sunita Ahuja's decision comes at a time when she is constantly in the headlines for personal reasons. Over the past few months, rumours about Govinda and Sunita's wedding have been doing the rounds on social media. Some reports speculated about Govinda's extra-marital affair and even divorce. After this, both of them had to come out in public and speak publicly.
All about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage
Govinda and Sunita got married in the year 1987, and for a long time, they have been counted among the strong couples of Bollywood. However, the recent controversies have put his personal life in the limelight. In such a situation, many people found Sunita's step in the films shocking, but some people are also considering it as a step towards her new identity and self-reliance.
