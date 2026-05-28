Sunita Ahuja SHOCKS everyone with VIRAL revelation about husband Govinda, opens up about her teenage years

Sunita Ahuja was recently seen at the press conference of Maa Hai Na. Read on to know what joke she passed on husband Govinda.

Sunita Ahuja's secret about impressing Govinda goes VIRAL, reveals she did THIS during teenage years

Shilpa Shetty's much-awaited show Maa Hai Na will feature Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja and wife Sunita Ahuja. During a recent media interaction, both Tina and Sunita shared their thoughts on the show. As expected, Sunita made headlines for her quirky and candid statements about life and husband Govinda. During her interaction, Sunita revealed the real reason for her to learn cooking. Sunita said, "Khana bana bana ke to pati pataya hai na." She also stressed on the fact that she has been cooking since the age of 15. While sharing her thoughts on her culinary skills, Sunita also revealed if her daughter loves to cook on the sets of Maa Hai Na. She explained, "Jab waqt aata hai na sab seekh lete hain." Sunita also explained that it is never right to put pressure on children and the need for them to enjoy their lives.

What did Sunita Ahuja say about married life?

Sunita didn't shy away from talking about her married life either. "Maine to jaldi shaadi kar liya tha," she said. She further added, "Mere pati ko khane ka shaukh tha." Sunita also mentioned that she learnt cooking at the age of 15 to woo her husband.

Did Sunita call her husband bakri?

But what caught everyone's attention was how Sunita referred to her husband Govinda as "bakri." During a Maa Hai Na event, Sunita was asked if she knew the meaning of the word "GOAT." While reacting to it, she asked, "Bakri?" The moment someone told her that her husband Govinda is a GOAT, not a bakri, Sunita said, "My husband? He’s not a bakri! He’s a..." She couldn't stop laughing and added, "Shilpa samajh gayi."

Why did Sunita call Govinda not a good husband?

A month back Sunita Ahuja talked about her 40-year-old wedding to superstar Govinda. In the recent interaction, she called Govinda an excellent son and father. However, he was never a good husband, she said. While talking to Abhishek Vyas Insights, Sunita Ahuja said, "I will say it again. Govinda is a good son, brother. But as a husband, what I want... I love going to parties, for dinners, on holidays, but he got so indulged in providing for his family that he never enjoyed it. He is 60 but has never lived for himself." Sunita mentioned that this makes her feel bad. Reason? Govinda is a big superstar, but haven't seen anything in life. "I always say that I want a son like Govinda, not a husband," she added. Sunita also stressed on the fact that there's no point even regretting it now because she can't leave him now.

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