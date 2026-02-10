Sunjay Kapur’s family's inheritance dispute gets FINAL judgement? HC orders to…

Months after Sunjay Kapur's death, the family inheritance dispute remained unsolved. Now, the court's order has given a new turn to the case.

The Delhi High Court is hearing a petition challenging the legacy of late Bollywood actor Sunjay Kapur. The petition was filed by Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur's children, Samaira and Kiaan Raj Kapur. Now this matter has become quite complicated, because almost all the members of the Kapur family are seen standing against each other. Sunjay Kapur's property is estimated to be worth about 30 thousand crore rupees, about which there is a deep dispute in the family. In the hearing held on February 10, 2026, the court advised the family to adopt the path of mutual dialogue and compromise.

What did the court say about Sunjay Kapur’s wealth?

During the hearing, Justice Mini Pushkarna described the entire controversy as a"sorry state of affairs." In this case, things within the family are coming out in the open, which is very unfortunate: "a lot of dirty linen was being washed in the open." The court also said that Sunjay Kapur's death has caused a great loss to the family, but at the same time, God has given him immense wealth, for which they should be grateful. The court believes that this property should become a boon for the family, not a curse. The court also noted that all the parties are mentally and emotionally disturbed due to the prolonged litigation.

Court’s statement regarding Sunjay Kapur’s inheritance dispute

The court also said that both parties should try to find a solution to the dispute together. The court said, "The effort should be from both sides. Ultimately, all the parties are suffering, and she [Rani Kapur] is already so old. No one should see a person's son or daughter being demised when they are still alive. She has suffered a lot. You [Priya Kapur] are also suffering."

Addressing senior advocate Akhil Sibal, appearing for Kapur, the court said his client should play a more active role in the matter. Justice Pushkarna said that since Priya Kapoor is currently handling the family affairs, she can initiate a compromise if she wants. The court also said, "She is there alone now. She has to take care of the children. As far as Defendant No 1 [Priya Kapur] and her children are concerned, they also need to be taken care of."

What is the reason behind the court’s order?

The suggestion was made after Rani filed a separate suit seeking to quash the family trust. The value of this trust is said to be several thousand crores of rupees. Rani also demanded that the interim dividend of about Rs 28 crore should not be given to Priya Kapur. Meanwhile, Priya Kapur has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Rani’s petition. Issuing notices on both applications, the court asked all the parties to speak to their respective clients and ask whether they are ready for settlement through mediation. The court has fixed March 23, 2026, as the next date of hearing in the case.

