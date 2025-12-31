Sunny and Bobby Deol pay tribute to their father Dharmendra by…; Say ‘Ikkis is his salute…’

Sunny and Bobby Deol penned an emotional note about their father Dharmendra, ahead of his last film release, Ikkis. Read on.

Veteran actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 on November 24 after suffering from prolonged illness due to age-related issues. Now, over a month after his demise, his last shot film, Ikkis, is set to be released in theatres on January 1. Ahead of the release, Dharmendra’s sons -Sunny and Bobby Deol, penned an emotional note on social media, platform, Instagram. In a joint post shared by the Deol brothers, the statement reads, “Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute - his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and his heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does - forever.”

Several celebrities reacted to the post and shared their views on it. Rajat Bedi commented with heart emojis. Ronit Roy wrote, “It’s an amazing movie. Loved everyone but the most special place in my hear for Dharam Sir.” Amit Tondon commented, “Dharmendra ji will live on forever.” A fan wrote, “Love and miss you Dharam ji.” Another comment read, “Respect for Dharmendra sir legend forever lots of love sir.” Another wrote, “Love you papaji forever @aapkadharam Sir.”

About Ikkis

The biographical drama movie is based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC. In the movie, Agastya Nanda will be seen playing the role of Arun, whereas Dharmendra will be portraying, Arun’s father Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.). Arun Khetarpal's brother, Mukesh Khetarpal was also emotional after watching Ikkis. He told director Sriram Raghavan, “My grouse is you made me cry. You made me relive... Certain things were in my mind, and moment by moment, when I saw it on screen, I got so emotional I couldn't stop crying. Now that I have seen the movie, I mean, the movie is 10 times or maybe 20 times or 100 times what we see in the trailer. Oh, fantastic!”

While praising Agastya, he mentioned, “Whatever else you are, you will be Arun for life. There is no taking that away from you. Well done!”

The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Aadyanshi Kapoor, Simar Bhatia, Ekavali Khanna and Shree Bishnoi in key roles. The movie has been produced by Dinesh Vijan, Binny Padda. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes. Ikkis marks the officially last film of Dharmendra.

