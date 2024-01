Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas is getting all the love. The film has been doing well at the box office and the performances in the movie have been praised. The movie also stars Tinnu Raaj Anand, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, Radhika Apte and Ashwini Kalsekar. The crackling chemistry between Katrina and Vijay Sethupathi has been the highlight of the film. Merry Christmas released on January 12 this year. Many celebrities and fans have been talking about the movie made by Sriram Raghavan. Also Read - Merry Christmas beauty Katrina Kaif reveals the best reaction she received for the movie and it is from Vicky Kaushal [SEE PIC]

Sriram Raghavan reveals Sunny Deol wants to work with him

Many actors in India expressed their desire to work with director Sriram Raghavan. Now, Sriram Raghavan has revealed that another actor has expressed his wish to work with him. Speaking to Indian Express, he said that tried the process of writing roles with specific actors but this hasn't been successful for him. Also Read - 10 Best roles of Jawan star Vijay Sethupathi that showcase his acting range

He gave an example of Sunny Deol and said that he tried writing a role for him but he could not come up with the right role or story. Hence, Sriram Raghavan now starts writing and in mid-way thinks of whom he can cast for it. However, he also revealed that after watching his films like Raman Raghav, A City, A Killer, Sunny Deol had called him and said 'Do a film with me'.

Sunny Deol was at the peak of his career back then when he said this. However, Sriram Raghavan revealed that he kept writing and rejecting ideas himself. Sriram Raghavan has said he wants to do a film with Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol has ruled 2023 with his movie, Gadar 2. The movie rocked at the box office and got all the love from the audience. Now, Gadar 2 maker Anil Sharma recently spoke about making Gadar 3.