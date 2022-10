Biff, bang, bosh, pow-wow – shred the baddies to pieces, rip the screen apart and look insanely macho while doing all this – the moment you hear such a description for a Bollywood hero, the name that instantaneously comes to mind is that of Sunny Deol. Over 4 decades, Sunny paaji has carved a fond place in the audience's hearts with his tough-guy, superstar persona on screen and gentle aura off it. It goes without saying, that most of his screen image was built on the backbone of numerous, much-loved action films and intense dramas, with one of them being Apne, costarring father Dharmendra and younger brother Bobby Deol. Now, here's an Apne 2 update...

Apne 2 latest update – Sunny Deol, Dharmendra, Bobby Deol film

A well-placed entertainment news source close to Sunny Deol, has exclusively apprised BollywoodLife with the Apne 2 latest update that's sure to get all Deol fans buzzing. As per said source's Apne 2 update, the Dharmednra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol starrer, directed by Anil Sharma, which also sees the inclusion of third-generation Deol, Sunny's son, Karan Deol to the cast, will go on floors only from early next year as Sunny is currently prepping for some crucial action scenes for Gadar 2 in Manali, and only once he's done with the Gadar sequel, can things move ahead with the Apne sequel as both him and Anil Sharma are a part of both.

Sunny Deol birthday celebration

Apne 2 plot, story

Earlier, had exclusively opened up on the Apne 2 plot to BollywoodLife, revealing, “This is a kind of film that'll only be made once because Dharamji ( ), , and Karan Deol all are in it – it has the entire Deol legacy. It's the first time I'll be working with all of them together, so the movie cannot be rushed. It's going to be a completely different story, it revolves around the same family, but is centred on what happens next in their lives (after the first film).”

So, there you have it: The latest on Apne 2 along with a little extra by way of the outline of its plot.