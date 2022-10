’s Gadar 2 starring , and Utkarsh Sharma is one of the most awaited sequels of the year. The movie was announced last year in October, and it went on the floors in December 2021. On Instagram, Sunny Deol and Anil Sharma have been giving us some glimpses from the sets of the film. The summer season has started and of late the filmmaker has been sharing videos and pictures of shooting the movie in scorching heat.

He recently posted, “Tirange ke neeche sada ..issi mein Shaan hai .. #gadar2 shoot enjoying every moment in Heat of 40 degree temp .. March was never so hot ..” The filmmaker also shared, “Aag hai ki barsi ja rahi hai .. #gadar2 team hai ki shoot kiye ja rahi hai .. jeevan ka woh har lamha lutf hai jab aap kaam kar rahe hote hain .. at borders #gadar2.”

Now, BollywoodLife has exclusively come to know that the team of the film is shooting in extreme heat at Indo-Pak border. They can’t even put the shoot on halt as they have been permitted to shoot for the film in the area just for a few days. According to sources from the sets, a few crew members have also fallen sick due to heat, but this isn’t stopping the film’s shoot, and the team is determined to wrap the schedule on time. Well, we have to say that Gadar 2 team is surely putting a lot of sweat in the making of the film.