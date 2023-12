Since morning, a video of Sunny Deol walking around Juhu Circle in a supposedly inebriated manner is going viral on social media. We can see that an auto-driver comes and gives him a ride. Fans began wondering what was the truth behind the video, while some netizens began to troll the Gadar 2 star. Now, the truth is out. Sunny Deol took to social media to confirm that he is shooting for his new film, Safar. The movie is going to be made by Shashank Udrapurkar. Now, he has shared the BTS of the incident... Also Read - Drunk Sunny Deol spotted at Juhu Circle goes viral? Here is a fact check

This has confirmed that he was indeed shooting for the film. Sunny Deol and his drunk scenes from films have their own fan base. Everyone remembers the one from Damini where he bumps into Meenakshi Sheshadri. This is how netizens had reacted to the video in the day...

Respected #SunnyDeol ko leke jo ye social media propoganda kar rahe hai Please watch this full video

He was shooting for his upcoming movie SAFAR He was drunk ❌ fake propaganda against sunny paaji Sher dahad raha hai to kutte bhokne Lage Paaji never drink ❤️#BobbyDeol pic.twitter.com/PJTVapyQXS — @patelforever ( Patidar ?) (@adityapatel811) December 6, 2023

Sunny Deol is now loaded with offers. The macho man has a film Lahore 1947 which should go on floors now. Plus, he is also the front runner to play Lord Hanuman in the Nitesh Tiwari Ramayana movie that has Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the lead. The macho man will do the reboot of Border 2 with Anurag Singh of Kesari fame. He is also in talks for a movie with a South Indian director in the future. Sunny Deol was shooting for Safar with the maker Shashank Udrapurkar.