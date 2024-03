Sunny Deol has proved that he still dominates the box office. With the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol managed to regain his box office power. The movie turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year 2023. Now, the actor with Dhai Kilo Ka Haath is swamped with film projects. He already has a busy schedule ahead as lots of movies are in the pipeline. The latest we hear is that Sunny Deol is all set to make his OTT debut soon. He has confirmed the same and shared some interesting details. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana plot revealed; this is how the first part of the film will end

To Hindustan Times, a source revealed that Sunny Deol is in talks for OTT shows and films. The producers are willing to offer him big amounts too for the same. When asked the actor, he confirmed to the portal that he is looking forward to his OTT debut. He said that interesting times lay ahead as he is doing couple of films for the big screen. And he spoke about stuff for digital platforms. Sunny Deol was quoted saying, "It is going to be interesting because I am doing a couple of films, and those will give me a benchmark of how things are going to be in 2025. All the films I am doing are big screen films. And yes I am also doing stuff for digital platforms. I am picking up more subjects, and there are certain things which I want to do which cannot be for the big screen as they (theatres) will not give me space for it." Fans are now waiting to know more about Sunny Deol's OTT debut.

Sunny Deol's upcoming projects

Sunny Deol's confirmed Bollywood next is Lahore, 1947. Aamir Khan is going to produce it while Rajkumar Santoshi is going to direct it. He is also going to be seen in a movie named Safar. It is slated to release sometime in 2024. There are a lot of reports suggesting that Sunny Deol is going to be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's version of Ramayan. It is going to have Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role. It is being said that Sunny Deol will play the role in Hanuman in the film.