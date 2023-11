Sunny Deol is in the news ever since Gadar 2 has been a big hit. He has made us love Tara Singh and it was a treat to watch Tara's fights on the big screen again. Gadar 2 was a huge hit and people are still in love with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's performance in the film. The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is going on in Goa right now and Sunny Deol spoke about his career and the love for Gadar 2. Director and producer Rahul Rawail asked him about his journey working with acclaimed directors. Also Read - Jeet Gaye: Sunny Deol celebrates Tiger 3 box office following Gadar 2 massive success, shares picture with Salman Khan

Sunny Deol said that he has been really very lucky. He said that he was lucky that he started with Rahul who gave him three beautiful films. He said that some worked and some didn't but he is standing here because of those films. He added that after his hit film, Gadar, he began to struggle to get good films. He did films but they did not do well.

Sunny Deol cries at IFFI 2023

However, he never gave up. Sunny Deol shared that he had joint films to be an actor and not a star. He said that he has seen his father's films and he too wanted to do those kind of films. Later, Rajkumar Santoshi shared that he believes the industry did not do justice with Sunny Deol's talent but God has done justice.

Sunny Deol was filled with emotions and even cried. His video has gone viral on the internet. He was also seen dancing with his fans on Gadar 2 song, Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Take a look at his video here:

#SunnyDeol gets emotional, cries during #IFFI2023 masterclass. This explains the bond he shares with his directors Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Santoshi & Rahul.@IFFIGoa@iamsunnydeol pic.twitter.com/8rG1fBvgfK — Divya Pal (@divyapal2013) November 21, 2023

Sunny Deol also confirmed about his next film, 1947 Lahore at the event.