Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor and Shilpa Shetty's film Janwaar is directed by Suneel Darshan. The film was released 24 years ago and Darshan shared some bitter experiences while making the film. Do you know, Jaanwar was first scripted for Sunny Deol who opted out of the film? Yes, you read that right! Later, Akshay Kumar was roped into Suneel Darshan's film. Well, it the originally written for Sunny Deol but as per rumours his tantrums and dilly-dallying of not being satisfied with the script led to the breakdown of their bond. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Kanguva: After Abrar in Animal, Bobby Deol set to play another ruthless villain, fans find Baahubali connection

Darshan even said that Sunny Deol is yet to return the money which was again to be adjusted against acting in a film. Darshan even revealed that Akshay Kumar gave several flop films and approached him. The director loved his reputation of being disciplined and he offered full commitment which helped him land the role which changed his destiny in Bollywood. Also Read - This actor was the first choice for Karan Arjun, but his big brother made him opt out of it

Watch Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser

#BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser seems to provide #AkshayKumar the scale he deserves in an action film. Also Read - Sunny Deol wishes Bobby Deol aka Lord Bobby a happy birthday in the most heartwarming way

Trending Now

The edit is too rapid for my liking, almost an amalgamation of shots vs. edited to the score. #PrithvirajSukumaran peaked the most interest for me!

AAZ hope you delivered ? pic.twitter.com/Txf5eLPpAT

— ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 24, 2024

Jaanwar was released on December 27, 1999 and the storyline is about a criminal who transforms his profession to provide a good life to an orphaned child. The director said that Jaanwar has been rated as satellite TV’s highest TRP.

On the work front, Akshay has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in his kitty, while Shilpa was seen in Indian Police Force. Sunny Deol on the other hand grabbed a lot of attention with his Gadar 2.