Border 2 to Battle of Galwan: Is Bollywood betting BIG on patriotism in 2026?

Patriotism isn't just striking an emotional chord with the viewers, it is also proving to be an intelligent Box Office move. And nothing proves this better than the interesting lineup of films in 2026. With movies high on national pride, and larger-than-life heroes, it's clear this wave of cinema is setting the tone for what the viewers are interested in watching next.

The year 2026 will prove that patriotism wouldn’t just be another genre in Bollywood. Instead, it will be a full-blown movement. Take a look at the big films lined up for 2026 and you’d understand the trend: filmmakers are focusing on projects that celebrate national pride, history and sacrifice. And going by how the viewers have responded to similar films in the past, it’s safe to say that they are loving and appreciating every bit of it. The year 2026 wouldn’t feature random releases. From emotional true stories (Battle Of Galwan, Ikkis) to much-anticipated sequels (Dhurandhar 2, Border 2), filmmakers are tapping into the mood where the viewers want to feel connected - to the nation, its past, and the people who played an instrumental role in shaping it. Right now, patriotism is proving to be both commercially smart and emotionally powerful.

Filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis - which hits big screens on January 1- is a powerful war drama that brings to life the heroics of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. He was barely 21 when he made the ultimate sacrifice during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, and the film brings to the viewers his courage and legacy. The film features Agastya Nanda as the young warrior Arun and Dharmendra plays his father Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.). What makes it even more emotional is that it marks Dharmendra's final appearance, and Bobby Deol stepped in to lend his voice for the flashback sequences of Brigadier ML Khetarpal's younger vocal profile. That generational handover too lays stress on the film’s core idea — remembering real heroes to ensure future generations don’t forget what courage looks like.

Anurag Singh’s Border 2 - which hits theatres on January 23 - is the most awaited film of 2025, and it’s easy to understand why. It’s a sequel to a legendary classic that still remains special to many. Border wasn’t just a war movie. Going by the indelible impact Border left on the viewers, it emerged as a pure emotion. With Border 2 releasing a few days ahead of Republic Day, the makers know they are bringing a story that will connect with the viewers, that will give them goosebumps and remind everyone why the original became iconic. With Sunny Deol back in uniform, the film taps into the nostalgia of the original, and with new faces - including Diljit Dosanjah, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty among others - it brings fresh energy and make it a must watch for both old fans and new.

Ever since the film’s teaser was released, social media platforms have been flooded with reactions from netizens. They have lauded Border 2 for its battle sequences, called it “blockbuster in the making.” One netizen posted, “1000 CR Loading,” while another commented, “Sunny Deol ke aawaz sher ki dahaad hai.” A few other comments read, “What a teaser! Goosebumps guaranteed.” With excitement and pride running this high, it’s clear that Border 2 will set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Running alongside this nostalgia is Dhurandhar 2 which releases on March 19. Those who have watched Dhurandhar, will agree that the film taps into patriotism differently. Its approach is more modern when compared to traditional war films. The film - rooted in duty not dialogue - doesn’t lean into loud nationalism and battlefield heroics. It focuses on intelligence operations, covert missions, and people who carry the weight of national security each and every day. What had set Ranveer Singh-Akshaye Khanna starrer Dhurandhar apart is the flawless way in which it blends patriotism and large-scale entertainment. Te film continues to smash Box Office records because it feels contemporary, stylish and patriotic.

Salman Khan's much-anticipated film Battle of Galwan, too brings patriotism into the present day. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia - popular for Shootout at Lokhandwala - the film is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. Produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the film will release in theatres on April 17. Salman Khan playing Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu gives the film mass appeal, but the story is more powerful than star power. Early reactions explain how Bollywood is now more comfortable addressing recent history, and trusting viewers to engage with serious narratives. In an earlier interview with PTI, Salman had referred to Battle of Galwan as one of the most physically demanding film of the year. "Every year, every month, every day it gets more and more difficult. I've to give more time now (for training). Earlier, I would do it (train) in one or two weeks, now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," Salman had told PTI.

Rajkumar Hirani’s Lahore 1947 which will reportedly release this year too adds depth to this patriotic lineup. Backed by Aamir Khan, the film promises layered storytelling which isn’t just personal, but also extremely emotional and and rooted in shared memory. The film features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Ali Fazal among others, and proves that with aforementioned projects, patriotism in Bollywood isn’t just one note. Patriotism spreads across emotions, eras and formats. It is a reminder that when executed with sincerity, patriotic cinema doesn’t merely wave the flag, but also brings to the viewers those stories - as war epics, real-life tales, spy thrillers - that connect deeply with them. This emotional connect translates into solid footfalls and massive numbers at the box office proving that patriotism is a winning formula both creatively and commercially.

