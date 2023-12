Bollywood industry is filled with mysterious love affairs. One such infamous love affair has been of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia. The duo is speculated to be secretly dating each other from a long time. While Sunny is still legally married to Pooja Deol, Dimple Kapadia was married to late actor Rajesh Khanna. Rumours have been rife that both the families of Dimple and Sunny are aware about their love affair. Dimple and Sunny were recently spotted leaving a clinic. The duo felt uncomfortable when they were clicked together. Post the pictures have gone viral, netizens have based both of them for their alleged love affair.

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News.

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia spotted together

Let us tell you it's not the first time that Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol have been spotted together at a public place. Prior to this they were spotted together at an airport where the duo was sitting together. That picture was taken from one of their travel trips. Every time the duo is spotted together, social media users bash them for being in an extra marital affair. This time Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia was seen leaving a clinic. Check out the pictures below:

Also Read - Ramayana update: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi new movie to go on floors next year?

Netizens troll Sunny Deol, Dimple Kapadia; advises them to have some shame

Social media users are highly miffed with the Dimple and Sunny. People online are discussing that how's its truly unfair especially to Pooja Deol, Sunny's wife. Netizens have also reminded Sunny that when his dad Dharmendra Deol cheated his mom with Hema Malini how he stopped talking to his dad and now he has the guts to do the same thing with his children. One user also commented that why Pooja Deol hasn't divorced the Gadar actor. Check out below angry social media users reaction.

Their love story goes back when Dimple Kapadia was married to Rajesh Khanna. The actress later separated from Khanna. Meanwhile Sunny got married to Pooja. Their love story came in huge limelight when Sara Alia Khan's mother Amrita Singh who used to love Sunny Deol dearly hinted in an interview about Sunny and Dimple's relationship.