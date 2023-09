Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, who is currently in the US for a medical treatment, took to his social media account on Saturday to review his son Sunny Deol’s latest film Gadar 2. The film released theatrically on August 11, 2023 and garnered positive reviews from critics and audiences alike. Taking to Twitter (now X), Dharmendra shared a picture of himself along with a heartfelt note lauding Sunny for his success and penned his gratitude on being an overwhelmed father. Also Read - After Pathaan and Jawan raise the bar, Tiger 3 star Salman Khan says 100 crore doesn't mean anything anymore

Dharmendra lauds Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 success

Taking to his social media account, Dharmendra posted a picture of himself, where he could be seen dressed in a red and black check shirt. The actor also wore a hat and smiled at the camera. Overwhelmed by Sunny Deol’s success, Dharmendra wrote, “Dosto, qismat wala hota hai Baap woh…jis ka beta kabhi jab Baap ban kar bacchon sa laad ladata hai (Friends, it is only a father with great luck who gets to see his son, when he becomes a father playfully fight with his children). Also Read - Oscars 2024: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, The Kerala Story to be India's official entry?

The actor further added, “Sunny brought me to the USA to enjoy the success of Gadar 2 ……Dosto, Grateful to you all for your good wishes to make the Gadar 2 A blockbuster.” Take a look at his post here: Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol in no rush to sign his next film; here's why

Trending Now

Dosto, qismat wala hota hai Baap woh…jis ka beta kabhi jab Baap ban kar bacchon sa laad ladata hai ?????? Sunny brought me to USA to enjoy ?the success of Gadar 2 ……Dosto, Great full to you all for your good wishes to make the Gadar 2 A block buster ? pic.twitter.com/GRCsKsM40w — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 22, 2023

Gadar 2 box office success

Starring Sunny Deol as his fan favourite character Tara Singh, Gadar 2 created a storm at the box office. The film created several new box office records and became the fastest Hindi film to reach the Rs 500 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film is currently the second highest grossing Hindi film ever and is just inches away from the number 1 spot, taken by Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Worldwide, Gadar 2 has collected over Rs 600 crore and has been declared an all-time blockbuster.

Gadar 2 OTT Release

After a blockbuster run in the theatres, the makers have locked Gadar 2’s OTT release date. The film will be making its digital premiere next month on October 6, 2023 on Zee5.