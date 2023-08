The buzz around Gadar 2 is immense. Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur starrer is going to make it to hit the theatres on August 11, 2023. The actors are doing their best to promote the film as much as possible. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are touring the nation meeting with fans and promoting the film with as much enthusiasm as possible. From Chandigarh to Jaipur, the two stars have travelled everywhere. Latest, the team was in Ahmedabad to promote Gadar 2. Also Read - Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur reveal if their chemistry will be as good as Tara-Sakina [Exclusive]

Now a video has gone viral on social media in which Sunny Deol appears injured. A source says that Sunny Deol and team were dancing on stage on famous songs like Mein Nikla Gaddi Leke and more. And that's when Sunny Deol injured his foot because of which he faced difficulty while walking. At the airport, as paps surrounded to click Sunny Deol, the ace actor humbly asked the shutterbugs to not click. Also Read - Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has Blockbuster written all over it; netizens call it a 'winner'

Check out Sunny Deol's video HERE. Apart from this, there are videos of Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma enthralling the audience in Ahmedabad with their powerful performance. They even did Garba with performers. Also Read - Gadar 2: Director Anil Sharma CONFIRMS Sunny Deol compromised on fees; talks about budget of the film

Check out Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's video below:

Happy to see sunny deol in Ahmedabad it's really superb#Gadar2InAhmedabadpic.twitter.com/EZVmllfSDv — ʍαɾყαɱ? (@sassy_maryam) August 9, 2023

Even though Sunny Deol seems to have suffered an injury, one can expect that there won't be any dearth in enthusiasm during the upcoming promotions of the film as he himself is quite excited for Gadar 2. Sunny Deol is doing everything in his capacity to create as much buzz as possible. Gadar 2 is one of the highly anticipated films of 2023. It is after almost two decades that the story of Tara Singh and Sakina is returning to the theatres. Back in 2001, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha smashed many box office records and the same is expected from Gadar 2. The trailer evoked the feeling of nostalgia among fans who are desperately waiting for the film to make it to the theatres. Cherry on the cake is that songs like Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava have been brought back in the latest instalment of Gadar. With all the positive buzz around the film, it seems that Sunny Deol is on the path for yet another glorifying success coming his way. Everyone has fingers crossed.