Good news for all 90s Bollywood lovers. , , and are coming together for an action movie. It will be directed by Vivek Chauhan. The film is supposed to be on the lines of The Expendables. The first look was unveiled today. All the four men are looking great. It is a known fact that these stars still have a strong hold on the mass markets of India. Sunny Deol fans are waiting for a comeback in an action film while Sanjay Dutt has already impressed as Adheera in KGF 2. The four men get also well too.

Jackie Shroff has shared the first look of the film which is titled Baap. Ayesha Shroff and have gone gaga on the look. The four men also share a great friendship. We have seen that action-oriented masala films are doing well if backed by a decent script, and the timing looks perfect here. The film will be shot on a marathon schedule in Mumbai. They will be shooting mostly in the studios. Of late, all these actors have been quite active in the digital and film space.

Mithun Chakraborty was seen in The Kashmir Files, and people loved his performance. Jackie Shroff was seen in Radhe and has one more film in his kitty. He is also doing a web show with Rasika Duggal where his character is very interesting. Sunny Deol is working on the second installment of Gadar which also stars . Sanjay Dutt has the best line up of them all. He will be seen with Thalapathy Vijay in his 67th film. Sanjay Dutt is also playing the lead role in The Good Maharaja which is on the Indo-Polish war.