Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are two big movies coming up in August. One stars Sunny Deol in his iconic role of Tara Singh and the other will see Akshay Kumar reuniting for a sequel of one of the most loved films, OMG. Both films are releasing on 11th August 2023. Sunny Deol was asked about the big clash with Akshay's movie. The actor recounted Gadar's clash with Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan and said that there is no comparison between Gadar 2 and OMG 2.

Sunny Deol REACTS to box office clashes; Gadar 2's clash with OMG 2

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Sunny Deol recalled how Gadar: Ek Prem Katha clashed with Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India. He said that Gadar minted about Rs 100 crores at the box office while Aamir's movie did much less. The actor says he does not understand why people compare films and questions if it is from the business point of view or likeability. Sunny Deol says that people felt that Gadar is like an old film with old-school Hindi film songs. On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was a classic.

Sunny also said that the so-called people who talk about films had completely run down Gadar but the audience accepted it. Sunny Deol recalls how people would make spoof on Gadar at award shows. The actor says such things happened with his other films too. Sunny says that there is no comparison between films but people like to do it. "What I am trying to say is that jo film zyada acchi hoti hai phir bhi aap usko doosre films ke barabari mein le aatey ho. Jis cheez ki barabari nahin hai, mat karo," he says on comparison with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, reports Hindustan Times.

Gadar 2 in the news

Ever since Gadar 2 was announced it has been in the news. Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol are reprising their roles in the movie and as is Utkarsh Sharma, who played Ameesha and Sunny's son in the first part. A couple of weeks ago, Ameesha Patel gave a spoiler about Gadar 2 and fans had called her out. She later accused director Anil Sharma and his production house of mismanagement which shocked netizens too. Anil Sharma casually said that Ameesha only made the production house famous. Recently, Ameesha spent a whole day with Anil Sharma. It seems they have patched things up.