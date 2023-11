Sunny Deol made a smashing big screen comeback with Gadar 2. The film turned out to be the second highest grossing film of the year 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Sunny Deol proved that he still rules audiences' hearts. With the success of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol is back on track and has become director's favourite choice. As per reports, he is bombarded with several film offers. Among the confirmed ones is Lahore, 1947 that is produced by Aamir Khan. It was recently that Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol made the announcement and left fans excited. Now, Sunny Deol has revealed how this project came to him. Also Read - KWK 8: Sunny Deol reveals he doesn’t like Shah Rukh Khan, why wife Pooja Deol stays away from public eye and more

How Gadar 2 paved way for Lahore, 1947

Sunny Deol stated that it was at Gadar 2's success bash that Aamir Khan came up with this project. On Koffee With Karan season 8, Sunny Deol revealed how the collaboration took place. He stated that he met Aamir Khan a day after Gadar 2's success bash and they shared some ideas, finally locking Lahore, 1947. He was quoted saying, "When Aamir Khan came to the success party of Gadar 2, he came to me and said that he wanted to meet me. I surprisingly asked myself what it was all about, and the next day we met, we discussed some ideas and possibilities for cooperation, and after the conclusion, we came to this project, and that's how it happened." Gadar 2's success bash was quite special in many ways as it saw biggest stars from the industry in attendance. Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many more attended the event and the videos were all over entertainment news.

Also Read - Top Entertainment News today: Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's dig at Karan Johar; Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma's cold war

Not many details of Lahore, 1947 have been revealed by the makers yet. Going by the title one can expect it to be set in Independence era, however, it is just a guess work. We await official updates. Lahore, 1947 marks first collaboration between Aamir Khan and Sunny Deol. It is special because in the past, the two icons have only clashed at the box office. Aamir Khan's Lagaan released the same day as Sunny Deol's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Before that Raja Hindustani clashed with Ghatak. The first clash between the two was in 1990 when Dil and Ghayal released on the same day. Also Read - KWK 8: Top 10 Dhamakedaar moments to expect from Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol’s episode as they make FIRST ever appearance on the show

Trending Now

Here's a video from Sunny Deol's party

Given the craze for Sunny Deol, it is expected that Lahore, 1947 will also be a massive box office success. We have our fingers crossed.