In a tragic turn of events, Rajkumar Kohli, actor Armaan Kohli's father passed away. On Friday, the 93-year-old filmmaker breathed his last after suffering from a fatal heart attack. On Sunday, 26th November, a prayer meeting was organised which saw a lot of celebrities attending and consoling Armaan. Sunny Deol, Shatrughan Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Raj Babbar and more celebs attended Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet.

Sunny Deol laughs and smiles at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet; gets tremendous backlash

Sunny Deol attended Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meeting held at Sun-n-Sand Hotel. Sunny met a lot of people at the prayer meeting including Jackie Shroff. One of them was seen greeting Sunny and talking to him. Sunny was seen chatting and it seems the person in front of him cracked some joke. They smiled and laughed about it. The video was captured by the paparazzi on camera. Armaan Kohli is right in front of the Gadar 2 star. Armaan was being courteous and solemn and dropped Sunny out.

Watch the video of Sunny Deol smiling and laughing at Rajkumar Kohli's prayer meet here:

Netizens slam Sunny Deol for smiling and laughing at Rajkumar Santoshi's prayer meet

The video has been going viral and has grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. Sunny's behaviour at the prayer meet has not gone down well with netizens. They took to the comments section and slammed the actor. Fans did not expect Sunny to laugh and smile like that when attending the prayer meet and hence, they are upset. Check out their reactions here:

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol turned the tides for himself after starring in Gadar 2. The movie went on to become a huge blockbuster in the Indian cinema. It is currently one of the highest-grossing movies of 2023 and an all-time blockbuster. It minted Rs 525 crore at the box office and over Rs 600 crore worldwide.

It is said that the Sunny Deol starrer movie’s third part is in the making. Whether Ameesha Patel will reprise her role of Sakeena is not known. Utkarsh Sharma hinted at the third part too. Right now, Anil Sharma is directing Utkarsh with Nana Patekar in Journey. On Sunny’s work front, he reportedly is in talks for Ramayana to play the role of Lord Hanuman. Projects such as Border 2 and more have grabbed headlines too. Sunny is yet to announce a movie.