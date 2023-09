Everyone is smiling seeing the renewed friendship between Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan. The Jawan star attended the success party of Gadar 2 where the two were seen constantly talking with one another. He also held Sunny Deol's hand when the two posed together for the paps. Sunny Deol was the special guest on Rajat Sharma's Aap Ki Adalat where he broke down seeing the cheers from the audience. He said he has moved past his long feud with Shah Rukh Khan, and realised how 'childish' they were to prolong such an issue. He said that he did not have enmity with Shah Rukh Khan as people felt. In between, the two did speak about films and so on. Sunny Deol spoke about how Shah Rukh Khan watched Gadar 2 with his whole family. Also Read - Jawan vs Gadar 2 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan film eats up Sunny Deol starrer, hitting 600 crore now a distant dream

Sunny Deol on moving on from his fight with Shah Rukh Khan

Sunny Deol said after a while he forgot everything about the matter, and understood it should not have happened in the first place. He said it was childish. As you know, Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan attained cult status after Darr. People went mad over his role of an obsessive psycho lover, Rahul who is crazy over Kiran (Juhi Chawla), and talks to his dead mother on the phone. Sunny Deol played the role of Sunil Malhotra, the main protagonist of the film who is wedded to Kiran (Juhi Chawla). He was upset as he felt that Yash Chopra glorified the bad guy, Rahul, and showed Rahul as weak. Sunny Deol played the role of an Indian Navy commando. At that time, Sunny Deol was seen as the ultimate macho star of Bollywood.

Sunny Deol's tiff with late Yash Chopra

He earlier said on Aap Ki Adalat that he tried to explain his POV to Yash Chopra. He said he was not satisfied with how easily Rahul stabs Sunil in the film. He was quoted as saying, "He can only defeat me if I can't see him. If he can stab me while I'm looking at him, then I won't be considered a commando." He also said he once tore his pants out of frustration in one of the narrations. After the film, Shah Rukh Khan walked away with all the laurels, and it catapulted him to stardom. The two did not talk for 16 long years. Sunny Deol was not seen at Yash Chopra's funeral as well. But he did attend the prayer meet of Pamela Chopra.

Gadar 2 renews friendship

Sunny Deol said that Shah Rukh Khan had seen Gadar 2 and congratulated him on the phone. He even spoke to Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan. At the party, SRK was seen blessing newly weds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya. Well, can we see the two superstars in a project soon!