Sunny Deol has a changed and better relationship with his step sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol; their tiff became the hot topic during Gadar 2 star son Karan Deol's marriage, where he reportedly didn't invite Hema Malini and both Esha and Ahana, and later after the marriage, Dharmendra openly apologised to his daughters for not being invited and mentioned being helpless about the decision. Esha became a bigger person and grabbed a lot of attention for her congratulatory message to her nephew Karan for his wedding with Drishya Acharya. And later, she even gave all her love and luck to her big brother for his Gadar 2 release. And it seems like all this gesture made Sunny have a change of heart, and he invited his sisters to the special screening of Gadar 2, and the fans were celebrating and cheering for the actors, calling it an iconic moment.

And now an insider has revealed to BollywoodLife that this time the superstar will celebrate Raksha Bandhan with his sisters, and they may also tie Rakhi to him during the festival. 'Sunny Paaji is extremely happy at this moment because he witnessed the long-time desired success with Gadar 2, and hence he wants to forget all the past and focus on the present. And this year he might visit his sister's place to tie Rakhi along with brothers Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol".

Dharmendra shed happy tears after seeing his children come together for the first time.

Dharmendra, who is beaming with joy right now after seeing his kids all together for the first time, shared a picture of Sunny posing with Esha and Ahana with an emotional song on siblings. And the fans definitely cannot wait for the star siblings to celebrate the festival like never before. While till now Hema Malini has kept herself away to comment on the reunion of Esha and Ahana with Sunny Deol and family, Well, fans are swooning over this reunion, 'Apne toh Apne hote hain'.