2023 was very kind to the Deol brothers. While Sunny Deol wowed everyone as Tara Singh in Gadar 2, Bobby Deol made Abrar Haque from Animal one of the most trending characters of the year. The two had also come on Koffee With Karan recently. Bobby Deol has turned 54. The actor is also in the best phase of his career. Sunny Deol took to social media to wish his younger brother a happy birthday. He has also used the tag Lord Bobby for him. As we know, Lord Bobby has a huge fan following on all social media handles. The meme has got a new dimension after Animal.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol dote on one another

There is a difference of more than 10 years between Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. He is the much loved youngest sibling of the family. The Deol brothers spoke candidly about their struggles despite being from a film family. Sunny Deol said no producer was willing to launch Bobby Deol. Finally, Rajkumar Santoshi and they decided to start his career with Barsaat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Bobby Deol credits wife Tanya for his stellar comeback

Bobby Deol has given credit to his wife Tanya who kept his spirits up. He said his lean phase had driven him to depression. It seems Tanya kept on working in this phase. Bobby Deol later decided to take charge of the situation and worked on his situation. The web series Aashram was a turning point for him. People loved him as the shady Nirala Baba. Bobby Deol is also a part of Stardom, the web series being made by Aryan Khan.