Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 to be announced soon? Director Anil Sharma's cryptic post raises excitement

When Gadar: Ek Prem Katha had released, it was no less than a phenomenon. It's not just that the Snnny Deol, Ameesha Patel and starrer had broken all box office records en route to being the biggest blockbuster ever of Indian cinema (not just Bollywood) at the time, but it's the manner in which the feat was achieved that makes the Anil Sharma directorial an everlasting milestone of our country – people were sleeping outside theatres overnight to be the first in queue to book tickets the next morning, such was the craze.

Now, though the characters' journey was brought to a satisfactory end by the conclusion of Gadar, there's always been talks of the possibility of a sequel, with news reports of the same also intermittently creeping up. And it looks like the wishes of scores of people are finally coming true. Today, 14th October, Director Anil Sharma dropped a cryptic poster, stating that he and his team are all set to bring us a sequel, recreating the madness of a blockbuster, without naming the movie, but are all signs indicate to Gadar 2.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Anil Sharma shared the poster and wrote: "Are you ready for the biggest announcement of the year? Watch this space tomorrow at 11 AM to find out!!" Check it out below:

Are you ready for the biggest announcement of the year?

Watch this space tomorrow at 11 AM to find out!! pic.twitter.com/nnQk3SVcDS — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) October 14, 2021

This announcement will only ring true what the filmmaker had revealed to BollywoodLife on 14th June, a day prior to the 20th anniversary of his iconic all-time blockbuster. Reaffirming that he does attend to go ahead with the sequel one day, Anil Sharma had said, “Not only the whole of India, but the entire world wants me to make Gadar 2, and I, too, want the same, everyone wants it. Who wouldn't want it? People would want to see ten films with Tara Singh (Sunny Deol), he's such a huge character. Even who played Jeete in it ( Utkarsh Sharma as Sunny Deol and son), my son, he's also grown big. But the point is Gadar 2 means a bomb of emotions, a bomb of drama, a bomb of grandeur – the day that bomb comes in my hand, I'll burst it. The day Gadar 2 is announced, understand that I've got the bomb of emotions, drama and grandeur, but I won't announce it just like that because the legacy of Gadar can't be tarnished just like that.”

Fingers crossed that the announcement tomorrow, 15th October, is indeed about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha's sequel.