Sunny Deol's 'Pakistan is mousi' remark at Batwara 1947 Patna promotions goes VIRAL

Sunny Deol called Pakistan "mousi" during the promotions of Batwara 1947. His remarks, inspired by late actor Dharmendra's views, have divided social media ahead of the film's release.

Sunny Deol has gotten in hot water just ahead of the release of Batwara 1947 after recalling his father and late icon Dharmendra's statements labelling Pakistan as India's "mousi" (aunt), which generated outrage on social media. The actor made the remark during the film's promotion in Patna, eliciting strong responses from netizens online.

What did Sunny Deol say?

Since the setting of the film is Pakistan, when a reporter asked Sunny Deol how he viewed the neighbouring nation, the actor said, "Previously, both nations were the same. As my father used to say, India is the mother, and since Pakistan emerged from India, it has become the mousi (aunt). "We are all connected to each other."

During the promotion of actor Sunny Deol's upcoming movie Batwara 1947, a journalist asked him, How do you see Pakistan as a nation? Sunny Deol replied, If India is my mother, then Pakistan is my mother's sister - my aunt. We are all connected to each other. Pakistan has always… pic.twitter.com/VzfP8e6Hiv — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) August 3, 2026

How did netizens react to Sunny's statement?

Sunny Deol's mausi remark had netizens divided in opinions. One person wrote, "If opportunism is an art, Sunny Deol is the artist."

A person posted, "Entire Bollywood is like that. No exceptions. Have you seen recent interviews of Paresh Rawal?"

Another predicted trouble for the film, writing, "Late Dharmendra in Ikkis says 'Kaun Dushman' when asked about Pakistan. Flop Bobby is a spy gone rogue in Alpha. Flop Sunny says Pakistan is his aunty for his film Lahore 1947.

Another user wrote, "Hate these kinds of actors who are living far away from reality! Is he not aware of the political situation between India and Pakistan? Have we ever seen Pakistani actors talking positively about India? He's fooling the masses, that's all."

One more netizen tweeted, "I think he compared right. Mom's sisters are always a trouble to kids. They feel like relatives but the actualy thry are the stomach burning people. They create issues with lands and properties. They got divided from us so technically they are our siblings kind who we always fight (sic)."

About Batwara 1947

In Batwara 1947, a family's struggle amid violence, relocation, and heartbreak during one of India's most difficult periods is shown against the backdrop of the country's Partition. Sunny Deol co-stars in the movie with Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, Ali Fazal, and Preity G. Zinta.

Prior to the release, Sunny Deol and his son Karan Deol went to Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Bihar to worship at Guru Gobind Singh Ji's birthplace to seek blessings before carrying out their promotional campaigns.

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