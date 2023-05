Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to get married soon. The actor is already engaged to the love of his life. Reportedly, he got engaged a few months back in a low-key affair in attendance of family members. Karan is happy and is likely to tie the knot in the next month. He has been dating his soon-to-be-wife who doesn’t belong to the film industry. He exchanged rings on a date that has a special connection to his grandfather Dharmendra. Read on to know more details about another upcoming Bollywood wedding.

Karan Deol set to get married

Karan Deol, who made his debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, is ready to get married. According to Pinkvilla reports he got engaged on the wedding anniversary of his grandparents and Prakash Kaur. It was a close ceremony and the veteran’s first wife Prakash Kaur was also present. The 32-year-old actor is excited to start a new chapter of his life. The wedding is scheduled for next month and preparations are going in full swing. Similar to engagement the wedding will also be a low-key affair.

Talking about Karan Deol’s fiance, she has no connection to the film industry. They have been dating for a long time now. Earlier, the couple was reportedly spotted in Dubai on Valentine's Day. She is a mystery girl for the media and not much is known. We are eager to know more about the actor’s lady love with whom he is set to start 2nd phase of his life.

About Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur

Dharmendra first married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was just 19 years old. At that time he didn’t step in the film industry. He has two sons and and two daughters from his first marriage. Later he moved to Bombay and got into the film line where he met . Over time, he got married to Bollywood’s dream girl in 1980. They have two daughters and Ahana Deol.

About Karan Deol's work

Karan Deol entered the film business as an assistant director. His first film as an AD is Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra, and more. Later in 2019, Karan made his acting debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. He is said to feature in Apne 2 starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra.