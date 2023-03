Urfi Javed once again managed to make heads turn with her unique style, and the purple backless rib-shaped top this is once again something very unique and out of the box outfit that she chose to wear and only she can carry. But one special thing happened today when Urfi Javed grabbed eyeballs with her style and posed with Bollywood's Baby Doll, Sunny Leone. Just look at them; they are giving off major BFF vibes. Sunny was the first to praise Urfi's bold fashion statements and call her courageous Also Read - Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were inseparable at a recent fashion event; fans believe they will marry next

Watch the video of Urfi Javed and Sunny Leone making heads turn with their style as they play together for the first time ever.

Sunny Leone happily posed with Urfi, and they both looked absolutely stunning in one frame. Sunny looks ravishing in the off-shoulder shimmery gown, and fans are going gaga over her style. While Urfi has been getting mixed responses from the netizens, they are wondering what she has worn, but like always, they fail to make her bog down. Urfi was also a part of the Splitsville show, where Sunny Leone has been the host over the years along with . While netizens call Sunny "way better" than Urfi, and even the girl will agree with them as she softens her admission of loathing for her, Urfi has always come off as the most secure individual, and she never fails to speak her mind in public on any topic, which is one of the most admirable things about her.

Urfi has been the talk of the town with her unique fashion statements. There are many Bollywood biggies like , who hailed her as a new fashion icon. Recently, Bollywood star called Urfi's fashion "bad taste. Well, Urfi has been on the radar for her outrageous fashion appearances, but she is someone whom you just cannot ignore.