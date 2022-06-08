Sunny Leone fears her kids may not like her for being a p**n star in the past; shares her greatest worry

Well, every individual has a past, some cherish and some fear. While Sunny Leone's past is something that the world knows about it, she has overcome it and come a long way. She was a p**n star before making it big in Bollywood and she was never shied away from talking about what she did and what she was. But today she does have a fear of being judged by her kids. Sunny Leone is worried that her kids may not like her past. Also Read - Akshay Kumar gets brutally trolled for saying it took 18 years of research to make Samrat Prithviraj; netizens roast him highlighting goof-ups

In her recent chat with ETimes, Leone opened her heart out and shared that she does worry that her kids may not like her for her past. She said, "There are going to be a lot of things my children may not like about me when they grow up, and we all know what that is. With proper communication, they will know why and will be able to answer questions that may arise outside our home. I made my choices and they should know that they can make their choices, too, as long as they don't hurt others in any way. Like one of my sons wants to be a firefighter."

She even added that she chose her life and her kids are free to do the same, "As a parent, I just feel it’s fascinating how much you can do with your kids and how well you can raise them by just being with them and being by their side in whatever they choose to do."

Sunny Leone is one of the darling people in the industry and we are sure her kids will be equally supportive to her in the future as she is now to them. Sunny is enjoying her motherhood right now along with her work. But there was a time when the actress was struggling to get good work in Bollywood and was only offered B-grade films. However, she never had any qualms about the same. In one of her interactions, she herself had revealed that compared to what she has done in the past and was she is offered now is a cakewalk for her.

Sunny will be seen next in 'Oh My Ghost' along with .