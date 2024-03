Sunny Leone is right now grabbing eyeballs due to her latest Instagram post where the actress is seen applying makeup on her leg. The diva took to her Instagram and shared the video of sitting on a chair where her makeup man is even putting makeup on her legs this is something unusual that celebrities share, as he is done applying the makeup on the front side of the leg, he asks her to lift the leg and starts applying to make up on the back side of the legs. The video shared by Sunny Leone on her Instagram handle is going viral and the netizens have drastic reactions. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Top 10 Bollywood celebs and their OCDs

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17: After Hi Nanna actress Mrunal Thakur, Sunny Leone extends support to Ankita Lokhande; wants her to win

Watch the viral video of Sunny Leone applying makeup on her legs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

Sunny Leone is one of the most popular celebrities in the tinsel town and her Instagram posts often grab maximum attention this video too is being discussed largely by social media users for several reasons. One of them is how celebrities go all out to look prim and proper and there is nothing they keep natural be it their body parts as well.

Sunny Leone made her entrance in Bollywood years back and she first appeared on Bigg Boss to begin her acting career as she was known as an adult star earlier. But today Sunny is a different person and is highly loved and respected by her fans and followers.

Sunny Leone is facing dearth of work in Bollywood, she had spoke about the same in an interview with HT, " When I entered the industry, yes, a lot of people were reluctant to work with me. But there were lots of people who wanted to work with me… In that way, some of the more famous production houses and people are still probably reluctant to work with me. But that’s okay. I’m completely fine with it. I believe that at some point, maybe I might get a chance to work with some of these people. And I’m excited about it."