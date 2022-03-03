Not long ago, was brutally trolled by the netizens who then went on to accuse her of adopting daughter Nisha Kaur Weber for publicity, only for not holding her hand. The actress was recently spotted in town with her three kids. While Nisha was seen walking independently down the stairs, Sunny was seen holding the hands of her twin sons who weren't able to step down on the stairs on their own. However, netizens were quick to blame Sunny that she is never seen holding Nisha's hand. While Sunny had maintained a dignified silence over the trolling, she has now given a befitting reply to those who questioned her parenting. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar BRUTALLY trolled for copying viral meme in Bachchhan Paandey; Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi 1st REVIEW out and more

"I think that the person who wrote that is someone who is not a part of my daily life. I don't need one picture to dictate my parenting to my children and someone to judge me based on one picture. How about you live your life in my shoes for at least five minutes before you sit and judge me, my kids and my family and my parenting skills and me loving one over the other! I mean, it's ridiculous, it's childish. Any parent out there knows what it's like to raise a child and there are also parents out there who know what it's like to raise multiple children. For the comments that were made, 'grow up', that's what I'm going to say," Sunny told DNA in an interview.

Sunny and her husband Daniel Weber had two kids Noah and Asher through surrogacy and adopted a girl named Nisha. Earlier, when asked her about her newfound motherhood and how she handles her three kids at home, Sunny had replied, "It is never quiet. There is a lot of noise in the house but it's nice." Later when asked if her husband, Daniel helps her with the children, Sunny said, "Daniel chose a perfect spot on the bed when we bought our new house. He picked the spot closest to the entry (of their room). So, whichever child wakes up, he has to go first because he is closer."

On the work front, Sunny is coming up with her new web series Anamika directed by , says that the show presents Sunny Leone 2.0 to the audience. Even though she made her debut in Bollywood with the film and went on to appear in films like , , according to Sunny, the new web series has given her the chance to prove her acting skill as well as tapping into her favorite genre of action-drama.

While most of the time her screen presence and glamour has been celebrated, even in those TV shows that she has hosted including MTV Splitsvilla, working on a web series like Anamika was a very different experience. It also features , Sonnalli Seygall, , and .