Sunny Leone started her professional journey in India with Bigg Boss 5 which was hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt. During her stay in the Bigg Boss house, Sunny was offered Jism 2, and she became a Bollywood star. The actress has starred in many successful films and has also featured in dance numbers in big films like Shootout at Wadala, Raees, and others. A few days ago, to promote her song Madhuban, Sunny came on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. Her chemistry with Salman is liked by the audiences, and recently, she EXCLUSIVELY spoke to BollywoodLife about working with the superstar.

When we asked Sunny about fans wanting to watch her with Salman in a film or a song, the actress said, "First of all that would be amazing; it will be a dream come true. But, I have learned over the years not to set such crazy expectations and just go with the flow. But, we are always happy to see each other, and we have a great time when we are on set and in front of the camera, and when the camera is off we are joking around and having fun; it's a great conversation. So, for me, it's just a pleasure being around him and we always have a great time."

Sunny has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Raees (Laila song), so it will surely be interesting to watch her with Salman on the big screen as well.

The actress’ recently released song Madhuban is being liked by her fans. But, there’s a section of people who are not happy with it as they feel that the track hurts their religious sentiments.

While talking about the negative comments on the song, Sunny told us, “First of all I have not seen those negative comments, so I don’t know what they are. That’s usually how I like it and that’s usually how I handle it; I don’t read negative comments. I think that if the majority of people who are listening and watching the song like it then I have done my job right. Also, there’s always going to be a small percentage of people that can’t help themselves but say something horrible. But, you know what’s so amazing about those trolls that they took the time to watch the video. So, thank you so much for adding one more view to my song, I thank all the trolls out there.”