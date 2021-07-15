Sunny Leone puts up a lovely post as she moves into a new home with fam; says, 'Here we go baby love'

Sunny Leone has moved into her new home in Andheri. The actress-host owns properties in the US and India. Sunny Leone shared pictures of her moving into the palatial residence. It is a swanky flat in a high-rise apartment. We can see Daniel Weber carrying Sunny Leone in his arms into the place. In the other pic, we can see the family enjoying a pizza party. Sunny Leone has been busy with her show, Splitsvilla 14. She is also looking at projects in the South Indian industry. The lady wrote, "Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru." Also Read - From Atrangi Re, Naane Varuven to The Gray Man: Dhanush is set to showcase his acting mettle across the globe through these films

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

The apartment is a sprawling one with an area of 4, 365 sq ft. It is located in Atlantis Building. Even Aanand L Rai and Amitabh Bachchan have bought homes there. It seems Sunny Leone paid Rs 16 crores for the flat and a stamp duty of Rs 48 lakh. The lady can use three mechanised car parks under the agreement. This was reported by the Economic Times. Also Read - From Deepika Padukone to Shahid Kapoor: All the times director Aanand L Rai was turned down by Bollywood’s leading stars

The couple have three kids, Nisha, Noah and Asher. The home looks spacious enough for a family of three and their staff members. Sunny Leone had moved back to LA when the pandemic got worse in India. It seems she was worried for the kids. Besides her career in showbiz, Sunny Leone is also an entrepreneur. The couple seem to love living in India. The flat is registered under her passport name Karenjit Kaur Vohra. From her much talked about entry in Bigg Boss to hit songs like Baby Doll and finding a stable place with the MTV India family, she has made a great journey. Also Read - 'Very bloody unfair', Anubhav Sinha slams 'concerted campaign' around Kartik Aaryan's ouster from films