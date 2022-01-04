There's no denying that had to really face a tough time while sitting in her infamous TV interview with a veteran journalist who tried to probe into her past as a porn star by asking her sexist questions. Many industry insiders had slammed the interviewer for bullying and lauded her for maintaining her composure throughout the interview. The actress recently opened up about the interview revealing that the incident had deeply affected her on many levels. Also Read - New Year 2022: Sunny Leone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Kakkar and more celebs who've jetted to exotic locations to celebrate

"These people hated me or said bad things about me for years and now someone bashes me on television. And now I am ok and now I am accepted. I was the same person before. So great that they recognise that 'Hey I am a person'. But it really did hurt me," Sunny told Bollywood Bubble.

She added, "I thought I should observe respect if he is someone higher on the totem pole. And one should always respect their elders. So, I sat there. I wanted it to end. I almost got out of it. I was so close but then he said, 'No no no, sit down' so I said ok."

Sunny said that she had even decided to confront people on the sets who didn't even try to intervene or stop the interview without giving a thought that everything that was happening was wrong. "This was on multi-levels of feeling hurt. The biggest question afterwards - there were rows of chairs and people sitting in that room. I turn I go, 'Did I do something to you people? Did I hurt you in any way? Did you not think it was okay to come and stop this?' You've worked with these people for several years and not one person thought it was not right and they needed to stop this. Not one," she said.

On the work front, Sunny will be seen in a web series Anamika, two south films and some other things in the pipeline.