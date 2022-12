was a popular adult star before she decided to quit the adult entertainment industry to start a career in Bollywood. It took her a while to get the kind of acceptance she wanted from her industry colleagues. She has finally come a long way to become one of the most sought after actresses in the industry. While Sunny has always been at the receiving end of trolls, she recently recalled her facing brutal trolling during her initial career in the adult film industry in the US. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi and more Bollywood divas who have improved their Hindi over the years

The 41-year-old actress said that though she was living in Canada, she faced trolling in India. She was just around 19-20 years old when she started her career as an adult entertainment star. She said that she used to get hate mails and death threats from India, which made her skeptical about coming to India ever. She said that people in India were very angry at her and said all sorts of crazy things about her.

Recalling her first encounter with trolls and people talking bad things about her, Sunny told Galatta Plus, "When I got those letters, I was 19-20 and when you are 19-20 there's a lot of things that affect you in a certain way that would never affect me now and you just don't know. And I was alone so it wasn't like I had someone to guide me, or speak to about these things saying 'it's okay, relax, don't worry about haters, there are so many out there'."

Sunny is currently hosting the dating-based reality show Splitsvilla X4 with . She was earlier seen in Kannada film Champion, which released earlier this year. She was also seen in Telugu mass entertainer Ginna, opposite and her Tamil film Oh My Ghost. Earlier in the year, Sunny also featured in a web series in Hindi, titled Anamika. She has done it all in 2022.