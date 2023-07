Sunny Leone is one of the most talked about actresses we have in the industry. She first entered the Indian show business with Bigg Boss. The actress since then starred in films and left the adult entertainment industry altogether. Sunny has shared her story in her Karenjit Kaur – The Untold Story of Sunny Leone but now, the actress has been opening up about some bits and pieces of her previous life, like how she got her name changed from Karenjit to Sunny Leone. The actress also shared her mom's furious reaction to the same. Also Read - Sunny Leone shares the struggles of working in the adult film industry

Sunny Leone reveals how she changed her name from Karenjit Kaur

In a recent interview, Sunny revealed that she asked a magazine to pick her last name and she picked the name Sunny. The Ek Paheli Leela actress was in the US doing an interview with a magazine and she was asked about what name she wanted to have. Sunny Leone went blank at that moment. Sunny worked at the tax and retirement firm's HR department back then. And she also worked as a receptionist. Sunny was doing an interview at that place and she had to get off the phone before anyone caught her. So she told them to use Sunny as her first name and asked the magazine people to pick any last name.

Sunny Leone discloses her mom's angry reaction to her name

Well, Sunny happens to be her brother's nickname. Sunny's brother's name is Sandeep Singh and everyone calls him Sunny. And her mom hated that she picked the name Sunny. "Out of all the names, that's the one you pick?' I was like, yeah, it's just what came to my mind… And then the magazine picked the last name and I just kept it," Sunny says, reports Hindustan Times.

Sunny Leone previously opened up working in the adult industry. She said that the best part was that she got to work with the best companies. The actress shared that she read every contract thoroughly to make sure that even the company got what they wanted and she got what she wanted. She made sure that she was never taken advantage of. Her statement went viral in entertainment news.

Sunny Leone was born in Canada to an Indian Sikh family. She moved to India a couple of years ago and have since been working in Bollywood. Sunny has appeared in a number of songs and acted in films too. She will be next seen in Kennedy which is directed by Anurag.