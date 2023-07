Sunny Leone has long shifted gears from the adult film industry to Bollywood. But the journey was not a cakewalk for her. After working hard in Bollywood during her initial years, she has now established her position in the film industry. In a recent podcast, the actress said that she wishes to work with Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs of the Week: Kiara Advani to Jannat Zubair - Divas who failed to impress with their sartorial choices

Sunny Leone on working with Dharma Productions and Yash Raj Films

In an interaction with Ranveer Allahbadia's BeerBiceps podcast, Sunny Leone expressed her gratitude to have been associated with the "best companies". She made sure to read the contract thoroughly before signing anything and was cautious lest no one dared to take her for granted. "The best part (of my adult film career) was that I worked with the best of the best companies. When I mean the best, I can only compare it to the Dharmas and the Yash Rajs here. I read every contract. So that the companies that were hiring me got what they wanted, and I got what I wanted. I made sure that I was never being taken advantage of, " she said.

Sunny Leone worked twice as hard

Sunny Leone admitted that she had to put in double the work and effort in the adult film industry, as she was keen on moving forward at her own pace. Till now, she reveals, working "twice or thrice" harder. "I had to work harder because I worked at a very slow pace and I wasn't into some of the things that were happening around me or that wasn't the step I wanted to take at that moment. But that has been my entire life. I have always had to work twice or thrice as hard. It gets there, where I want it to, but it just takes time. Even now," she added.

Sunny Leone in Kennedy

Sunny Leone has collaborated with one of the finest directors of B-town, Anurag Kashyap, for the film Kennedy, which recently premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. She is paired with Rahul Bhat. Kennedy’s release date is kept under wraps.