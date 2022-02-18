Sunny Leone's pan card used for fraud, actress reveals, 'Some idiot used my Pan to take a loan'

This is something unusual that happened in 's life today. The actress mentioned how her pan card was used for fraud of rupees 2000 for a loan. Sunny took to her Twitter and informed, " Some idiot used my Pan to take a 2000 Rs loan,' however later she deleted the tweet. She wrote a new tweet where she infirmed that the issue has been resolved and even thanked the financial firms for the same, " I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL!!! In ref. to my previous post". Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Sunny Leone, Shehnaaz Gill and other Bigg Boss contestants who got projects before the reality show ended

Thank you @IVLSecurities @ibhomeloans @CIBIL_Official for swiftly fixing this & making sure it will NEVER happen again. I know you will take care of all the others who have issues to avoid this in the future. NO ONE WANTS TO DEAL WITH A BAD CIBIL !!! Im ref. to my previous post. — sunnyleone (@SunnyLeone) February 17, 2022

While one person named Aditya Kalra too faced a similar issue and Sunny on his tweet replied to help him. Aditya in his tweet mentioned, " "Shocking revelation in my credit report. A loan disbursed by IVL Finance (Indiabulls) with my PAN number & name, addresses in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. I have no clue. How can a disbursal happen on my name and PAN? In default already". Sunny replied to his tweet," Help this person". Sunny Leone was clearly saved from a big fraud. Cybercrime is nowadays increasing day after day. However, the cyber cell is trying its level best to control these frauds. All you can do is be ALERT!