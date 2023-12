Engaging in a brief recap of 2023, Sunny Leone, a renowned actress, celebrates triumphs both internationally and in her business ventures. Her first-ever appearance at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival with the movie Kennedy received worldwide accolades. A vast audience globally tuned in to her music videos, counting views in millions. Meanwhile, as an entrepreneur, Sunny broadened her cosmetic brand's horizon, plunged into the food industry, and set up new shops, along with making strategic investments in diverse segments. Also Read - World Saree Day 2023: Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar and more; a look at actresses who wore revealing sarees and got trolled brutally

Sunny Leone is thrilled as she looks back on a year of accomplishments and significant milestones in 2023. Following her Cannes success, Sunny Leone gained global acclaim for her role in Kennedy, receiving praise during its premiere. Her music videos, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0 and Third Party, garnered millions of views. Notably, her song Laila reached 1 billion views. In addition to her achievements in the entertainment industry, Sunny, along with her husband Daniel Weber, expanded their cosmetic brand, Star Struck By Sunny Leone. They also partnered with Looks Salons, opening 40 new Star Struck locations, ventured into the restaurant business with Chica Loca, and made investments in AI technology, Rize Energy Bar, and a sleep aid company. Sunny also found success as a part of the television show Splitsvilla. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Sunny Leone, Priyanka Chopra and other B-town divas who set screens on fire in hot towel scenes

Here's Sunny Leone's Mere Piya Ghar Aya 2.0 video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zee Music Company (@zeemusiccompany)

As Sunny Leone embraces 2024, her journey serves as a testament to her resilience, accomplishments, and unwavering determination for the future. Professionally, she will be judging Glam Fame and starring in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy. Furthermore, she has completed three films set for release in the upcoming year, including her debut Tamil film, Quotation Gang, which adds another dimension to her diverse portfolio, promising more surprises and entertainment for her devoted audience.