Super Dancer 4: Alia Bhatt a part of the Kapoor family? Anurag Basu makes Karisma Kapoor seal her lips and how - watch video

Karisma Kapoor has come as a judge on Super Dancer 4 in the absence of Shilpa Shetty. Dressed in a black chiffon top and skirt, she looked like a million bucks. On the show, a contestant asked her about how many actors does the Kapoor family have. Well, as we know from her great grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor to the newbie Zahaan Kapoor, the family is full of actors. When asked about it, she listed down all the names and boy it is truly a family of actors. After hearing all the names, Anurag Basu teases her saying, "Now take the name of Alia as well." Karisma Kapoor simply shows a sign that her lips are sealed on this matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RanLia_A Fairy Tale✨ (@ranlia_eternity)

As we know, Anurag Basu is very close to Ranbir Kapoor. He refers to him as 'Dada'. Under his direction, he has delivered his best performance in Barfi!, and he was good in Jagga Jasoos too. Being the good friend of Ranbir Kapoor he must be aware of what is the status of the much-talked about wedding of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The two have been dating for close to three years now.

Some days back, Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor were seen at the construction site of Krishnaraj bungalow. She has been a regular at all events at the Kapoor residence of late. The wedding was supposed to happen last year but things did not work out as expected. The pandemic has also delayed matters. As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is in Delhi with Shraddha Kapoor for the shoot of Luv Ranjan's movie. Brahmastra release has also been delayed. #RanLia is teaming up for the first time for the movie made by Ayan Mukerji. It is a film from Dharma Productions.