The difficulty of the popular dance reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 3' on TV has increased. Sony Pictures Network has been served with a notification from the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The commission wrote to Shaista Naqvi, the channel's complaints officer. They have been ordered to remove an episode of the dancing reality show 'Super Dancer Chapter 3' from their website. In which the judges Shilpa Shetty, choreographer Geeta Kapoor, and Anurag Basu question the candidate on stage about his parents in an 'indecent and sexually linked' manner. Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 3: 6-year-old Rupsa Batabyal wins the dance reality show

NCPCR issues a notice letter to Sony Channel

Also Read - Super Dancer Chapter 3: Before the finale ends, Shilpa Shetty seems to have found a contestant for season 4

The NCPCR stated in the letter that the committee received a clip posted on Twitter of Super Dancer Chapter 3, a dance programme aired on Sony Entertainment TV, in which the show's judges were asking a little kid filthy questions about his parents. According to the committee, such questions shouldn't be asked of minors. These were improper questions for children. Also Read - Super Dance Chapter 3 Grand Finale: 'It was by choice that I didn’t perform Bharatnatyam on the small screen,' says Shilpa Shetty

Trending Now

The Commission took notice of the case while examining it under Section 13(1)(j) of the CPCR Act, 2005, and discovered the TV channel had violated the Juvenile Justice (Caring for and Protecting Children) Act, 2015, as well as information requirements. The Internal Technology Act of 2000 was also broken. Further, the commission believes that this content breaches the commission's guidelines.

Ask for an explanation, order the removal of the video

The Commission stated in the letter, You are urged to immediately remove this video and submit a justification to the Commission as to why such improper questions were made to a young child artist at a children's dance programme." Aside from that, it is also recommended that you refrain from streaming such indecent things on your channel. Not only that, but the commission has requested a response within 15 days of receiving the letter. According to the NCPCR Chairman, the action report must be sent to the commission within seven days of receiving the notice.