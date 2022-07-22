Superstar leaves director and co-actors irked with his habit of forgetting dialogues; director swears to not work with him again [Exclusive]

This superstar is infamous for his poor memory and is known to give tough time to his co-stars and directors with the same. And the latest we hear is that this action director was extremely irked with this superstar actor for forgetting his lines and only he knows what a tedious task it has been to shoot an entire film, heavy with punchy one-liners with him. A little birdie says that in his latest cop film the superstar used to stick dialogue notes on his co-actors as he wasn't able to memorise the dialogues, often losing the impact in retakes. However, this left one of the senior actors who was a part of the same film extremely upset. Also Read - Shamshera: From Look Test to auditions, all you need to know about Ranbir Kapoor’s DOUBLE role in the film [watch video]

The filmmaker convinced the senior actor to not lose his calm and that he too is helpless and wants to finish the shooting of the film as soon as possible. Thankfully, everyone on the set was extremely cooperative with the actor and director as they knew its a big-budget film and they cannot let this problem create any hurdle.

Our source tells us that the filmmaker has promised that this would be his last film with the actor because shooting the entire film with his dialogue forgetting problem was one of the biggest nightmares for him. The film was a superhit and only the director knows it turned out well because he kept his patience and resilience.

While this actor has been in the industry for a few decades and has given some of the biggest hits and is right now at the top of his game compared to his competitors. But his problem of not being able to remember the dialogues is something that's becoming a huge issue. However, over time the actor has been immensely working hard with the hope that someday he will overcome this problem. We wonder if the filmmaker has changed his plan after the film became a massive hit? Have you guessed who this actor-director is?