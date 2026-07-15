Supreme Court BACKS Shah Rukh Khan in Mannat revamp case; says 'It's their choice'

Shah Rukh Khan has received a major legal relief after the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the CRZ clearance for the renovation and expansion of his iconic Mumbai residence, Mannat. Here's what the court said and why the petition was rejected.

Supreme Court BACKS Shah Rukh Khan in Mannat revamp case; says 'It's their choice'

Shah Rukh Khan just got a big win in court. The Supreme Court threw out a petition that tried to block the clearance he got for renovating Mannat, his famous sea-facing home in Mumbai. Someone had tried to stop him from adding two more floors to his Bandra bungalow, but that’s not happening. A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana, made it clear they didn’t see any reason to mess with the earlier ruling from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Basically, the NGT already said the project followed the rules, and the Supreme Court wasn’t about to dig the issue up again.

In court, the judges wondered why someone would even file this petition. They pointed out that as long as homeowners follow the law, it’s their business what they do with their house. “They live there. If they want extra floors, that’s their call. If they’re sticking to the rules, why should others complain?” the bench said, according to PTI.

So, What Started All This?

An activist named Santosh Daundkar challenged the renovation approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority, arguing the agency messed up when they gave the nod. His lawyer said Daundkar shouldn’t be ignored just because this case involves a celebrity, and reminded everyone that Daundkar was involved in exposing the Adarsh housing scam.

The NGT had already looked at the case last September and said there weren’t any legal hiccups or mistakes with the clearance. The tribunal tossed out the petition before it ever reached the Supreme Court. Now, with the top court shutting down the challenge for good, Shah Rukh Khan’s got the green light to move forward. The drama is over, he can finally get started on Mannat’s new look, as long as everything goes according to the official terms.

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