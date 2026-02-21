Suresh Triveni’s potluck moment sparks a leadership reset with Tripti Dimri and Anil Kapoor

Read on to know more details.

As anticipation builds around his next projects, filmmaker Suresh Triveni recently shared a candid glimpse into the creative pulse of two of his upcoming films, Maa Behen and Subedaar. The post, informal yet telling, reflects the collaborative rhythm that defines the filmmaker’s process. Sharing moments from an informal gathering, Triveni captioned the post as “Impromptu Potluck with @tripti_dimri, Subedaar @anilskapoor thinking how to motivate a motivated team, writer @poojatolani.21 eavesdropping outside an edit screening. Din accha beeta :)”

The tone is light, but the subtext reveals something deeper. The impromptu potluck wasn’t merely a casual meal it was a meeting of minds. With Tripti Dimri part of the conversation, the setting reflected a space where ideas are constantly being shaped and reshaped. The mention of Anil Kapoor “thinking how to motivate a motivated team” captures the spirit of leadership that prioritises engagement over authority.

Suresh Triveni’s process appears rooted in accessibility. Creative discussions unfold naturally, without rigid structure, allowing collaboration to breathe. The overlap with conversations around Subedaar further highlights the director’s ability to balance multiple narratives which is set to release on 5th March on Amazon Prime Videos while keeping his team aligned and energised. What stands out most is the sense of ease. There’s no performative intensity, just steady dialogue, shared food, and thoughtful reflection. For Maa Behen, this collaborative rhythm may well be the invisible engine driving the project forward.

