Suresh Triveni’s Subedaar scripts history as it travels to Japan, becomes rare Hindi film to go international

Looking ahead, Suresh Triveni is already gearing up for his next ambitious project, Maa Behen, starring Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit.

Filmmaker Suresh Triveni is riding high as his gripping drama Subedaar continues its remarkable global journey. After striking a chord with audiences in India with megastar Anil Kapoor leading the film, has now made its way to Japan at the Shibuya Crossing after their remarkable billboard at NYC Time Square, marking a significant moment as one of the rare Hindi films to create a cultural footprint in the region.

With its rooted storytelling and powerful narrative, Subedaar, currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, continues to demonstrate how compelling Indian stories can transcend borders, resonating across languages and geographies, as filmmaker Suresh Triveni shares, “I am very happy with the response the film is getting from India and world wide . It shows that with a strong platform like Amazon Prime film makers can explore newer territories” with the film’s growing international presence further underscoring his distinct voice as a storyteller who seamlessly blends realism with emotional depth.

Looking ahead, Suresh Triveni is already gearing up for his next ambitious project, Maa Behen, starring Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit. The film is part of Netflix’s upcoming slate, promising yet another compelling narrative from the filmmaker.

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